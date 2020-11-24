Spice up your Thanksgiving spread with orange pineapple cranberry sauce

Cookbook author, food and travel blogger, and recipe developer Gina Ferwerda joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with an amazing recipe just in time for Thanksgiving.

Orange Pineapple Cranberry Sauce

1 cup diced pineapple

1 teaspoon orange zest

3/4 cup orange juice

3 cups fresh cranberries

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 teaspoon Candied Ginger Cinnamon Spice

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Add all ingredients to a saucepan and cook over medium heat for 15-20 minutes. Continue to stir every few minutes. Then cool and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator. This can be made several days ahead of Thanksgiving.

(Note)

Candied Ginger Cinnamon Spice (candied ginger, demerara sugar, pure maple sugar and cinnamon)