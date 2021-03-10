Specialized trauma therapy that gently heals the past

You might be holding on to past trauma, or stress and not even realize it, but there is a gentle way to go back and heal that period of time so you can live your best life.



Victoria Marie Downing, the founder of “The Beautiful World Within”, joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM with ways to gently face the past, saying “I believe the most important thing clients somatically experience in sessions, workshops and immersions is cultivating self-awareness. This allows space to open to then experience self-love, compassion and self-kindness. The inner harshness and upsets of all forms gently begin to melt away. In this space, true healing (acceptance of the past, forgiveness and trust) can happen.”

Find out about this new way to heal on BLOOM TV.