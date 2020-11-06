Special snacks for paddle boarding

A Bay Area small business steps up to help a local man who is now paddle boarding some 400 plus miles around southwest Florida, to raise money and awareness for Crossroads Hope Academy, a foster home in his community.



To support the big charity trip, Kelly’s Catering and Events out of Seminole created healthy all natural, well balanced bars.



Nicholas Holzerland is paddleboarding around the state of Florida and into the Bahamas to raise money.

Holzeland joined Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to share the special snacks before taking off on his journey for charity.