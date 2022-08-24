Michelle Bass and Alicia Pollock the Co-founders of A Kitten Place join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share the heartwarming story of Nutmeg, a kitten that became paralyzed in both rear legs after an unknown illness at just a few weeks old.



A Kitten Place cared for Nutmeg and gave him the medical care he needed such has laser therapy at our local vet’s office.



Top volunteers with the non-profit connected A Kitten Place with Walkin Pets, who donated a wheelchair. Walkin’ Pets which then connected A Kitten Place with a couple who lived in Massachusetts that wanted to adopt Nutmeg.



The team flew Nutmeg up to his new family.



Shortly after Nutmeg was adopted, we received a rescue plea from the counter shelter about a 5-week-old kitten that was left in a box overnight.



The kitten did not have any use of her rear legs, so A Kitten Place stepped in to save Evie from the euthanasia list and gave her the medical care needed.



She is paralyzed in her hind legs just like Nutmeg, but the good news is Evie now has a family that wants to adopt and take care of her as well.

A Kitten Place’s motto is: ‘No Kitten Left Behind’, so community support is desperately needed.

