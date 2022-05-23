According to the American Institutes for Health 33% of people report feeling ‘extreme’ stress and nearly 77% of people experience stress that affects their physical health.



National Stress Management Coach and Speaker Temi Ayodeji, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with art that is designed to reduce stress when you simply look at the picture.



Ayodeji who is an expert in the stress reducing space and uses stress reducing art to help people stay calm.

