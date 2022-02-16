Sonny’s BBQ is giving away free meals on Random Acts of Kindness Day

National Kindness Day is Thursday February 17th and Sonny’s BBQ is helping you fill your belly and your soul.

Sonny’s BBQ’s Pitmaster and director of operations Tara Boyle joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share how Sonny’s BBQ locations will be giving randomly giving away up to 100 free meals.

Employees and managers will surprise and delight customers throughout the week with a free meal either in-store or online ordering.

Sonny’s is aiming to give away up to 9,200 meals throughout the week across all 92 Sonny’s locations, and will be giving away 25 southern hospitality comfort kits through social media.

