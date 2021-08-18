Sol Relief works around the clock to get supplies to Earthquake Devastated Haiti

Sol Relief a non-profit out of St. Petersburg is announcing a partnership with World Hope International and Caribbean Partnership Missions to start sending supplies.

Sol got its first relief flight out right before Hurricane Grace moved over the region, getting water containers from World Hope International delivered to the hardest hit areas. The containers are used to make clean drinking water for the Haitian community.

Sol Relief is featured on Bloom with Gayle Guyardo to share ways you can help the organization get much needed supplies to Haiti.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



