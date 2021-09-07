Sol Relief Flies Medical Personnel Into Louisiana

Sol Relief a national non-profit headquartered in St. Petersburg Florida.

Sol Relief has successfully flown more than 200 relief flights to areas where natural disaster have hit.

A volunteer pilot, Kevin Barton, working with Sol Relief joined host Gayle Guyardo of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom, talk about what it has been like trying to get medical personnel into hurricane ravaged New Orleans.

