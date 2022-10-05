Dr Harris Ambush the Executive director of Sol Relief and Board Member Tobin Robeck join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and lifestyle show Bloom with how their non-profit is coordinating volunteer pilots to help those devastated by Hurricane Ian.

From water purification systems, generators, tarps and medical personal, Sol Relief is working around the clock to bring relief to those devastated by Hurricane Ian.

Sol Relief started as a grassroots effort, but now flies relief across the country and the Caribbean as a “go-to” relief agency that can reach natural disasters areas in record time.

