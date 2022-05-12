When social media affects your mental health, it’s an indication it’s time for therapy.



Getting support is a sign of strength, not weakness – Getting support shows that you recognize something is wrong and you’re willing to do something about it. It might seem easier to sit with the pain, but allowing it to fester can only lead to compounding the pain and saying and doing things you’ll later regret.



Dr. Donna Marks a Mental Health and Addiction Counselor, Psychotherapist and

Educator joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom and says, “There’s no reason to suffer without getting support to help you through whatever you’re going through.”

