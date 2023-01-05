There’s no sign of the sober curious movement slowing down anytime soon. A recent Gallup poll found that fewer people are drinking overall and the number of drinks consumed per week has fallen from 4.8 in 2009 to 3.6 in 2021. What’s interesting is young adults are leading the charge, as more college-aged students are choosing to abstain from alcohol.

However, instead of Dry January, there is a new trend called Damp January. Going “damp” is about cutting back and being more mindful of your intake, instead of abstaining from alcohol completely.



Double-Certified Nutritionist, Martha VanCamp, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with ‘Mocktail’ recipe you can make whether you’re participating in Dry January or Damp January.

INGREDIENTS:

4 to 5 cucumber slices

1 ounce sugar free syrup

1.5 ounces mango puree

1.5 ounces fresh lime juice

1.5 ounces diet ginger ale

Ice

