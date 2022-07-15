In 2022, daters are more mindful about their drinking: 74% of single daters restricted their alcohol use in the last year, according to E-Harmony’s 2022 Happiness Index, a survey of 3,000 adults over 21. A whopping 94% said “they’d be interested in someone who doesn’t drink at all.” How will this affect the dating scene?

Drinking is a huge part of the dating culture, but it doesn’t have to be.

Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Relationship Expert, Dr. Christie Kederian, joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom, to break down the new sober drinking trend with these hacks:

· How to date without the booze

· Fun sober date ideas

· Sober dating doesn’t have to be weird

· How to respond when someone asks why you’re not drinking

· What to do if you drink, but they don’t…vice versa

· New sober dating sites

