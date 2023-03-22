Longevity Dietitian Ella Davar, RD joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with her favorite snacks to discuss the benefits of healthy snacking for increased productivity. Ella shares her recipe for Tzatziki with cucumber and carrots.

Snack Recipe:

1 cup of Plain Yogurt mixed with chopped 1 clove of garlic, dill and a pinch of salt.

Served with cucumbers, radishes and carrots.

