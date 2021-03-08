LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Snacking Fun with Sun-Maid Bites

Bloom
Posted: / Updated:

Join Christina Campbell, founder of The Mommy Spot Tampa
Bay as she introduces the new Sun-Maid Bites, a better-for-you snack that tastes like dessert. Kids will love them and moms will be happy the kids are eating better options! You will have your childhood’s favorite flavors all in one, delicious bite. Sun-Maid Bites are whole fruit, whole grain
oats and nuts, less than 5g of added sugar and contain no artificial flavors or synthetic colors. They are now available at Walmart and Publix for under $3.00 across Tampa Bay in four fun delicious flavors kids love —S’mores, Birthday Cake, PB&J and Banana Split. Visit Sunmaid.com to learn more about their products and mommyspottampabay.com for more fun!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss