Join Christina Campbell, founder of The Mommy Spot Tampa
Bay as she introduces the new Sun-Maid Bites, a better-for-you snack that tastes like dessert. Kids will love them and moms will be happy the kids are eating better options! You will have your childhood’s favorite flavors all in one, delicious bite. Sun-Maid Bites are whole fruit, whole grain
oats and nuts, less than 5g of added sugar and contain no artificial flavors or synthetic colors. They are now available at Walmart and Publix for under $3.00 across Tampa Bay in four fun delicious flavors kids love —S’mores, Birthday Cake, PB&J and Banana Split. Visit Sunmaid.com to learn more about their products and mommyspottampabay.com for more fun!
Snacking Fun with Sun-Maid Bites
Join Christina Campbell, founder of The Mommy Spot Tampa