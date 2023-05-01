Dermatologist, Dr. Summer Moon, of Bay Dermatology, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show to share the news about a noninvasive smart sticker that can lift skin cells from a suspicious mole. The sticker is sent to a lab which detects select genomic markers associated with melanoma in a suspicious mole.

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops in the cells that produce pigment in the skin. It often looks like a dark, irregularly shaped spot or mole on the skin, but it can also appear as a new growth or change in an existing mole.

Dr. Moon Says common risk factors for melanoma include exposure to UV radiation from the sun or tanning beds, having fair skin or a history of sunburns, having a weakened immune system, and having a family history of melanoma.

Nearly 90% of melanomas are thought to be caused by exposure to UV light and sunlight.

“Living in Florida, I know almost all of us can say that we’ve had a sunburn at one point of another. But even one blistering sunburn can more than double a person’s chance of developing melanoma. This is why sun protection is so important.” said Dr. Moon.

Dr. Moon shared her personal story of being diagnosed with Melanoma.

“When I was young I had both significant sunburns and used tanning beds. I was diagnosed with Melanoma at 24. Underwent wide local excision and work up with Moffitt. Luckily mine was caught early enough and didn’t require sentinel lymph not therapy or additional immunotherapy.” said Dr. Moon.

Melanoma is the most dangerous form of skin cancer and skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the US. Melanoma is so dangerous because it can spread quickly to other parts of the body if not detected and treated early.

