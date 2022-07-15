Writing songs with Garth Brook’s daughter, her songs inspire. Now she hopes her written words will too.

In this world of chaos and commotion, perhaps her book reflects a pause that’s necessary to give us time to reflect and find hope.

That’s the belief of a Tampa Native Melissa Bollea Rowe sharing her story of how her “pause” really changed her life.

Melissa joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom. Her story is one of appreciation, awareness and awe. This songwriter is all about things that touch the soul. Her music inspires and lifts spirits.

Now, her new book, “God Gratitude & Giving,” which is a #1 Best Seller on Amazon, is an inspirational memoir taking her perceptions one step further to share for others to consider.

