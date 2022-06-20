Electra Mustaine grew up around music, whether she was singing in the car with her grandma, on tour with her dad, Dave Mustaine of Megadeth, or performing at the 2016 CMA Music Festival.



Mustaine continues to forge her unique identity as a modern pop musician by driving conversation in SPIN Magazine, PopCrush, Loudwire, Rolling Stone, Idobi Radio and Consequence of Sound, and growing her fanbase on social media.



Mustaine joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom and said “she and her grandma were each other’s biggest cheerleaders” She went on to say “her Nana never missed a show, and Mustaine stayed by her side after her Alzheimer’s diagnosis.”



Mustaine chose Cyndi Lauper’s iconic “Time After Time” for Music Moments.



While the song was originally written about romantic love, Mustaine says that for her, the lyrics speak to the beautiful relationship between a loved one living with Alzheimer’s and an unwavering care partner “who can just be there, time after time for them.”

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.