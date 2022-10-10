Nutrition Expert Dr. Nicole Avena, PhD joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to offer tips for simple swaps to reduce sugar in our diet. Follow Dr. Nicole Avena on social media @DrNicoleAvena or at www.DrNicoleAvena.com

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.