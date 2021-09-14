Sickle Cell Lego Challenge on TikTok spreads awareness

A mother and daughter find a creative way to shine the light on Sickle cell awareness month by starting ‘Sickle Cell Lego Challenge’ on TikTok.

Mom, attorney and author, Judy “J.J” Jackson-Winston, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom with ways we can all get involved to raise awareness.

Search #SickleCellLegoChallenge on TikTok to become part of the movement, or click here.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.