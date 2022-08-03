Shopping sustainably has become a hot trend. The idea is to help achieve a carbon-neutral fashion industry, built on equality, social justice, animal welfare, and ecological integrity.

The sustainable movement looks to combat the large carbon footprint that fast fashion has created by reducing the environmental impact of fashion, such as air pollution, water pollution, and overall climate change.

The co-founders of Woodley + Lowe, Rachel Thebault and Neda Talebian Funk, join Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, with tips to become a sustainable shopper and how to simplify your closet.