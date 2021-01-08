Shocking revelations about Elvis Presley’s death

Bloom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

American icon Elvis Presley was only 42-years-old when he died of a heart attack.  Many pointed to prescription drug use contributing to his death, but now new evidence is being revealed.

Sally Hoedel, the author of “Elvis: Destined to Die Young”, a compelling, thought-provoking new release, that offers
factual and scientific data, plus never-before-published information she gained by interviewing people who personally knew Elvis, to dive deep into his struggles with multiple chronic health conditions.

Hoedel joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM to talk about why Elvis died at such a young age.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss