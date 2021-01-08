Shocking revelations about Elvis Presley’s death

American icon Elvis Presley was only 42-years-old when he died of a heart attack. Many pointed to prescription drug use contributing to his death, but now new evidence is being revealed.

Sally Hoedel, the author of “Elvis: Destined to Die Young”, a compelling, thought-provoking new release, that offers

factual and scientific data, plus never-before-published information she gained by interviewing people who personally knew Elvis, to dive deep into his struggles with multiple chronic health conditions.

Hoedel joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM to talk about why Elvis died at such a young age.