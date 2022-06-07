With summer in full swing, it’s essential to understand the risks that come with long hot days in the sun. It’s also necessary to recognize some pretty dangerous misconceptions about sun protection — namely that people of color don’t need to worry about skin protection and skin cancers, including African Americans, Asians, Latino, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and Native American descent.



Rahul Bhandari, M.D., a Radiation Oncologist from Tampa Bay Radiation Oncology joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how genetics play a role in skin cancer and protection.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.