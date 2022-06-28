Kick fear-based living to the curb and discover exactly how to manifest the life of your dreams!

With close to two decades of experience working with high achievers globally, peak performance expert Delatorro McNeal II, MS, CSP, is passionate about teaching people how to live life full throttle.

McNeal is a motorcycle enthusiast, and uses biking metaphors to vividly illustrate how to reject the monotony of living on cruise control.

Dr. Delatorro L. McNeal, II who is a Peak Performance Expert, Global Keynote Speaker, 8x Best Selling Author joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about his book designed to teach you the psychology and methodology of shifting into a higher gear.

McNeal told Guyardo “each of the twelve chapters starts with the word Shift and invites you to make a simple but profound change that will accelerate your results and expand the horizons of your possibilities.” He went on to say readers will “discover how to lean into the curves of life and business

Sever your dependency on the kickstands of life”

