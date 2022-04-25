Erica Hoke, and infertile mom of 4 talks about how she overcame infertility after a stunning 1% chance of conceiving-and she did it naturally-without the help of any reproductive medicine.

Now she is determined to help as many women as she can do the same.



Hoke who is now a Fertility Coach joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share her personal journey.

