Dr. John Jaquish, Scientist, Inventor, WSJ Best Selling Author of “Weight Lifting Is a Waste of Time : So Is Cardio, and There’s a Better Way to Have the Body You Want” joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom for Fitness Friday.

Dr. John Jaquish’s shares tips you will find in his best selling book, and discusses how fitness may be the most failed human endeavor and how exercise science missed obvious principles that when enacted will turn you into the superhuman you always wanted to be.

