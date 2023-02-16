Mental Health Counselor and Psychotherapist, Dr. Gina Midyett who specializes in individual, couples, and family therapy, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how to communitcate with your partner about sex.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



