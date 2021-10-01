Seven-Time NBA All-Star and Sports Broadcaster Grant Hill Educates Men about Prostate Cancer

In 2019, NBA superstar Grant Hill and the Atlanta Hawks partnered with the Prostate Cancer Foundation to launch the Black History Month Assist Challenge to raise awareness of prostate cancer, which kills Black men at double the rate of other races.

Black men 76% more likely to develop Prostate Cancer.

Hill joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to explain that men simply don’t get checked.

Hill explained there is a new simple testing method that makes it much easier to get screened.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.