Do you ever wonder how some people get along with everyone and have genuine fulfillment and happiness within their life? It’s not that they’re better than you. It’s that they took the time to really understand themselves so that they can understand exactly what they need to do, who they need to be around, and the kind of life they truly want to live.

According to the author of Seven Layers of Successful Relationships, Dr. Gino Collura, the relationship you have with yourself is the foundation on which every other relationship you have is built.

Collura joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about how to start having a healthy relationship with yourself.

