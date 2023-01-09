Setting resolutions can be valuable to progress, but it is inherently difficult to change our habits. In fact, 22% of Americans kept their resolutions, 11% did not keep their resolutions, and 63% never made any resolutions in 2022.

It is possible to set attainable resolutions, and some of 2022’s top resolutions could inspire you to set goals in 2023.

2022’s TOP 8 RESOLUTIONS:

Living Healthier Personal Improvement or Happiness Losing Weight Job or Career Goals Financial Goals Improve Relationship Travel or Moving Exercising

If you need help setting attainable resolutions for 2023, Intuitive Life Coach, Dr. Danielle Clark, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with some helpful tips.

