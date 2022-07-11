Pride is a time of celebration and excitement but can also dredge up some difficult feelings for folks in the lgbtqia+ community. During this time self care is critically important for individuals who are at the center of the festivities.

Emily Camera, LCSW, a Licensed clinical social worker Mcnulty Counseling and Wellness joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with why it’s important to look out for yourselves, set boundaries, and decide for yourself what spaces are and are not emotionally safe.

