Natalia Levey the Founder, Hi Hospitality Group joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom.

She shared her tips on balancing life as a restaurateur, chef and mother:

1. Mindfulness – being aware of the present moment, without judgement

2. Healthy Eating – important to give the body the nutritional foundation it needs, so we can function at our best

3. Continuous learning

4. Supportive surroundings /family/friends/mentors/mastermind

5. Acknowledge the team, or people who support you on the journey – you never achieve things alone

Levey also shared her recipe for a delcious “Pecan pie” smoothie:

Ingredients:

1 cup toasted almond coconut milk (my personal favorite), or any other plant-based milk you have available

4 pitted dates

¼ cup pecans

2 T raw cacao powder

1 T raw shredded coconut

¼ t cinnamon.

½ t vanilla

(optional) – a scoop of your fave protein powder

1 cup of ice

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



