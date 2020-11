Imagine being able to infuse you hair with high end repair products, and also cleanse and unclog the pours on your scalp for healthier hair growth.



That is what stylist and hair loss specialist, Johanna Amarante, Fabulously Made Salon & Hair Loss Solutions salon owner does for her clients. First, by applying perfectly formulated hair repair products, and then she activates the Aquatic Mister.

Amarante joined Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about how the technology works.