DigniCap can help breast cancer patients maintain a sense of who they during treatment and during a time when cancer stripped has so much away.
The DigniCap® Scalp Cooling System first received FDA clearance for women with breast cancer in 2015, pavingthe way for the introduction of scalp cooling therapy in the United States.
In 2017, it was cleared for use by patientswith solid tumors like ovarian or prostate cancers.
Breast cancer survivor Melanie Waxler joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how the DigniCap® helped save her hair during aggressive treatments.
Scalp Cooling System Helps Women Keep Hair during Chemo
