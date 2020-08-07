Scallop Season: Low Carb Scallop Pancetta “Pasta” with Lemon Cream Sauce

Low Carb Scallop Pancetta “Pasta” with Lemon Cream Sauce

It’s Bay Scallop Season in Florida, giving everyone a chance to grab their snorkels and catch their own seafood.

Lifestyle Blogger Devan Coffaro takes us on an adventure with Wicked Waters Charters to get their limit during the opening of the Pasco County Season. She also shares a fun summer recipe for low carb seafood “pasta.”

This dish swaps traditional pasta for spaghetti squash, which is lower in calories and carbs but higher in vitamins and fiber. The pancetta and lemon cream sauce complements the delicate and naturally sweet flavor of the scallops.



Ingredients:

½ lb Bay Scallops

1 Spaghetti Squash

4 – 6 Tbsp of Diced Pancetta

1 Tbsp Garlic

1 Tbsp Shallot

4.5 Tbsp Unsalted Butter

¼ Cup White Cooking Wine

½ Cup Half & Half

½ Tbsp Italian Seasoning

1 Tbsp Almond Flour

2 Tbsp Parmesan Cheese

1 Lemon

⅓ Cup Whole Wheat Panko

Chopped Parsley to Garnish

Salt

Pepper

Instructions:

Spaghetti Squash

Set oven to 400°F Cut off both tips of the squash and then cut in half. Take a spoon and scoop out the seeds from both halves. Sprinkle with salt and pepper Bake open-face up for 35 minutes. Let squash cool for a few minutes. Take a fork and shred the inside of the squash to create “noodles.”

Lemon Cream Sauce with Pancetta

Saute 4 to 6 Tbsp (depending on your personal preference) of diced pancetta until crispy. Remove pancetta from the pan and set aside. In a different sauce pan on medium-low heat, melt 2 Tbsp of unsalted butter. Add the garlic and shallot and saute until the garlic starts to brown. Add the juice from half of a lemon and the white cooking wine. Reduce until mostly evaporated. Add Half & Half and bring to a boil, then stir in the italian seasoning. Slowly whisk in 1 Tbsp of almond flour. Stir until fully combined and sauce has thickened. Remove from heat and let cool for about 2 minutes. Add the 2 Tbsp of parmesan cheese and stir until fully combined. Add the pancetta from earlier and the spaghetti squash noodles and mix until noodles are evenly coated.

Crispy Baked Scallops

After taking spaghetti squash out of the oven, set the temperature to 425°F Pat the scallops dry to get rid of excess water Lay out scallops in a shallow baking dish without overlapping them Melt 2.5 Tbsp of unsalted butter in the microwave and whisk in the juice from half of a lemon. Pour the butter mixture over the scallops evenly. Layer the top of the baking dish with whole wheat panko Bake for 12 minutes until panko topping is crispy Take however many scallops you want from the dish and add them to your pasta

Garnishes

Chop up parsley and sprinkle over dish

Optional: more parmesan

Optional: juice from lemon wedge

Recipe Notes