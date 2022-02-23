Say Goodbye To Sugar While Enjoying Delicious Treats

The No Sugar Baker continues her sugar free recipes with her 2nd cookbook!



The No Sugar Baker’s Cookbook of Healthy Living and Still Zero Regrets has 100 recipes. From brunch to pies to creative treats, you will love this hardcover cookbook.



Jayne Jones joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with delicious treats that are proof you can indulge without guilt.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.



