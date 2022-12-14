Holiday and New Year health is top of mind these days, so our lifestyle and consumer trends expert, Merilee Kern, details a few noteworthy options for us.
For more information, visit The Luxe List at www.TheLuxeList.com
by: Sarah Smith
Posted:
Updated:
Holiday and New Year health is top of mind these days, so our lifestyle and consumer trends expert, Merilee Kern, details a few noteworthy options for us.
For more information, visit The Luxe List at www.TheLuxeList.com
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now