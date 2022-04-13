An average American family is struck by genetic lightening and discovers their child has an untreatable rare disease. They seek and find a young researcher and partner to develop a new treatment save their son. Their son was saved grew up and got married in 2021.



Hundreds of other kids with that disease now have access to a treatment.



The book Saving Ryan brings to life the gritty story of determination against all odds, working in rundown old labs to create a new treatment that saves Ryan and others.



Emil Kakkis M.D., Ph.D. the CEO and Founder, of Medical Genetics and Physician Scientist, along with Ryan Dant join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share Ryan’s medical journey and the inspiration for the book.



Saving Ryan is available electronically on Amazon and in June the first hardcopy print will be available.



