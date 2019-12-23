Save a Life as a Stem Cell Donor

Could you be a stem cell donor and save a life? Ferruh Muktar was diagnosed with Myelofibrosis in 2018 and needs a life saving stem cell transplant. However his ethnicity has made finding a DNA match a challenge. Working with DKMS they are specifically looking for anyone of Eastern Mediterranean ethnicity. If you or anyone would know would fit that please have them visit https://www.dkms.org/en/marrowterranean and you could help save Farruh’s life with a simple cheek swap. A kit will be mailed to you that you can complete at home and that’s it! If you are a match you will be contacted.