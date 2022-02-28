Sarcoidosis, The Rare Disease African American Women Need to Know

FSR launched the Ignore No More Campaign for African American Women with Sarcoidosis to raise awareness of sarcoidosis and the disparities that exist for African American women. The goal of the campaign is to increase knowledge to improve treatment, earlier detection, better disease management and health outcomes for African American women with sarcoidosis.

African American women have the highest prevalence of sarcoidosis, most severe forms, and the highest hospitalization and mortality rates.

Sarcoidosis can affect any organ and has a wide range of symptoms that African American women should be aware of. African American women should learn more about sarcoidosis, their risks and that FSR has resources for patients and providers to help them receive better care.

Mary McGowan, Chief Executive Officer, Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research, and Divya Patel, DO, a Clinical Associate Professor of Pulmonology and Director of the Sarcoidosis and ILD Programs at the University of Florida join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about what African American women need to know about this rare condition.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.