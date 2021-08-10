Santelli’s Pizza and Pasta is this week’s pick for “Lift Up Local” on Bloom

In her ongoing series “Lift Up Local”, Bloom host Gayle Guyardo is scouring the Tampa Bay Area looking for mom and pop restaurants and other establishments to shine the light on as they build their businesses during a world pandemic.

Gayle visits Santelli Pizza + Pasta in Odessa, Florida to check out the restaurants scratch kitchen and taste their authentic foods.

If you have “Lift Up Local” story ideas email the Bloom team at bloom@wfla.com

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.