Santa Stop Drop happening on Tampa’s Davis Islands

A long time Tampa tradition almost didn’t happen this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual Davis Islands Santa Toy Drive has turned into a huge event over the years bringing in thousands of toys for children in need.

Residents on Davis Islands in South Tampa would bring Santa into their neighborhoods, but instead of Santa handing out gifts, the children on Davis Islands would give Santa unwrapped gifts to hand out to children in need.

When mother daughter duo Denise and Carolina Cassedy heard the tradition might not happen, they rallied to try and find a way to still collect thousands of gifts for children and teens. The two where featured on Bloom with Gayle Guyardo to talk about how the event will now be safe for the community and still help meet the demand which is higher than ever because of the pandemic.

This year Santa Stops will turn into Santa Stop Drops at homes all over Davis Islands.

Also, there is a donation drive happening at the Davis Islands Garden Club, where volunteers will be safely accepting toys, bikes and gift cards between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 13th, at 81 Columbia Dr, Tampa, FL 33606.

All toys will be donated to top children’s charities across Tampa Bay.

If you want more information call Denise Cassedy at 813-765-6061.