South Carolina native, mother of four, including her son, superstar NFL wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and grandmother of six, Sabrina Greenlee. is the founder and CEO of S.M.O.O.O.T.H., Inc. (Speaking Mentally, Outwardly, Open Opportunities Toward Healing).



Through this platform, Sabrina and her team aim to educate and empower as many women and children as possible through mentorship, counseling, and outreach.



Greenlee joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how she intends to continue raising awareness year-round by unmasking the myth and unveiling the many different shades of purple surrounding domestic abuse.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.



