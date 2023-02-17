From finding the right running gear to learning tips and trick to reach your running goals, WLFA Meteorologist Leigh Spann is out with a new podcast “Run for Fun with Leigh Spann” to help running enthusiast.

Each weak Leigh Tampa running coach Maria Williams talk about the best ways to put one foot in front of the other to start enjoying the sport of running.

