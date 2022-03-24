A mini-retreat called Rooted in Love is happening March 26th at 10am at The Fenway Hotel in Dunedin designed to help people learn to meditate, to find this inner Love and lead richer, and more energetic and love-filled lives.



Nikki Walton, host of Go(o)d Mornings with CurlyNikki joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with what you can expect if you attend.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.



