The Founder of Inspiring Women of Pinellas, Tiffany Spyridakos, and Committee Member, Blair LaHaye, join Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about a charitable fashion show happening in Tampa Bay tomorrow, October 13th.

“Rock the Runway” is happening tomorrow, October 13th at 6:30PM at the Countryside Mall. Proceeds from “Rock the Runway” will support the mission of The Morton Plant Mease Hospital Foundation’s Susan Cheek Needler Breast Center and Inspiring Women of Pinellas. You can purchase tickets here.

