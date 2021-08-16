Rock The Boat and become a leader

Rock the Boat: Embrace Change, Encourage Innovation, and Be a Successful Leader is a book written by a woman who served our country for 30 years in the US Navy, navigating un-chartered waters with visionary and inspirational leadership.

Retired Rear Admiral, Danelle Barret, joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to share how we can all hone in on our leadership skills.

