For some Parkinson’s patients, boxing can be therapy.

Fitness enthusiast know no contact boxing can be a great full-body workout, but some experts say people with neurological disorders just might benefit most.

Rock Steady Boxing is a boxing/fitness program that gives Parkinson’s Boxers another way to take some control over the progression of their symptoms while building confidence & camaraderie

Leslie LeBlanc the Owner BMoFit in Sarasota joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom and said “if you or someone you love has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease find a Rock Steady Boxing Class near you so you can stay ahead of your symptoms and fight back against Parkinson’s Disease in a supportive environment along with others fighting the same battle.”

LeBlanc went on to say that boxing also helps with “balance, strength, gross motor skills, dual tasking neuroprotective activities, fine motor skills, core, hand eye coordination, voice activation, reaction time, posture, flexibility, confidence, socialization and it’s just fun.”

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.