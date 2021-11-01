Holistic Personal Chef Adrienne Falcone Godsell joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with an amazing roasted sweet potato with spicy coriander recipe.

Roasted Sweet Potatoes With Spicy Coriander Butter:

1 ½ Lb Sweet Potato ¼ C Olive Oil

3 T Butter, Softened To Room Temperature 1 T Honey

1 ½ T Hot Sauce OR 1 ½ Tsp Chili Lime Seasoning 2 T Walnuts Or Pecans

1 ½ Tsp Coriander Himalayan Pink Salt

1. Pre Heat Oven 425 Degrees. Take Out Butter To Soften. You Can Also Shred It In A Grater Of You Forget To Pull The Butter Out To Soften.

2. Slice Potatoes In ½ Lengthwise. If They Are Large, Then Slice Them In Thirds Lengthwise. Place On Sheet Pan And Coat With Olive Oil And Salt. Cook Until Browned Approximately 15-25 Minutes.

3. While Potatoes Are Cooking, Mix Softened Butter And Honey Together In Bowl. When Honey And Butter Are Combined, Add Hot Sauce, ½ Tsp Salt, And Coriander.

4. When Sweet Potatoes Are Cooked, Place On Serving Platter. Top With Butter Followed By The Nuts.

Note: You May Substitute Ghee For Butter, I Like Sprinkling Some Cilantro On Top As Well.

