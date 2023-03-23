Sharon Boyes the Foundation Executive Director for the Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research in historic Ybor City, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about the Roar Through Ybor 5K Race and 1-Mile Fun Run and how participants will be helping give the gift of sight.

She also talked about the importance of being a donor.

“Your eyes can restore the sight for two people. Not only giving them the gift of being able to see again, but hope to live independently, and pursue their dreams, watch their children grow, and so much more.”, Boyes said.

On March 31st the Lion’s Eye Institute will team up with Life Link who serves as the coordinating agency for organ donation in Florida to raise funds and awareness about the importance of organ donation.

Roar Through Ybor annual 5K run, 1K walk, is also holding a virtual event on 3/31/23 at 6PM if you can’t make it to the actual race.

