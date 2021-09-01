Riding the Potty Train | Fast Training Tips for Potty-Training

The Family Strategist and author of Riding the Potty Train, Charlotte Avery, joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom about her book, Riding the Potty Train: Better Bathroom Behaviors for Little, which is a definitive guide for ditching diapers in 30-Days or less.

The complete system includes: a quick step-by-step parent guide, a bright, fun-loving, easy to read children’s book, and a fun and engaging coloring book made for little hands.

